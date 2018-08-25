Official: Qatar requests increased maritime shipping, trade with Iran

Qatari officials intend to increase maritime shipping lines with Iran, said the deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for maritime affairs.

According to Fars News Agency, Hadi Haqshenas announced on Saturday, "The Qataris who met the demand for their goods from Saudi Arabia and the UAE before (the siege and sanctions) have now requested increased maritime shipping between Iran and Qatar to bolster mutual trade."

He added that the goods transited from Turkey and other adjacent countries to Qatar can also use the shipping lines at Bushehr port to transport goods to Qatari ports.

We are now witnessing a remarkable growth in shipping activities between the Iranian and Qatari ports, Haqshenas said.

A customs report said in June that Iran had exported 216.585 tons of goods worth $47.666 million to Qatar during March 21, 2018-May 21, 2018, which shows a considerable growth in terms of value.

Iran's exports to Qatar increased fivefold compared to the figure for the same period last year, the latest statistics of Iran's Customs Administration on foreign trade showed.

It noted that Iran's exports to Qatar during the two month period compared to the same timespan period last year increased by 64 percent and 435 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively.

Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar in early June 2017 over charges that it supports terrorism. They have accordingly imposed a land, sea and air blockade against Qatar thus leaving only a sea and air corridor open with Iran.

This led to a rise in Iran's exports — particularly fruits and vegetables — to Qatar over the past months. Iran has also become a corridor for exports of other countries to the blockaded Persian Gulf state.