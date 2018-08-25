Yemeni forces fire missiles at Saudi military bases in Jizan border region

Yemeni army forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have launched two ballistic missiles, designed and manufactured domestically, at military bases in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan in relation for the Riyadh regime’s devastating military aggression against their country.

A Yemeni military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the short-range Zelzal-2 (Earthquake-2) missiles hit Mashal and Malhamah bases with great precision on Saturday.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties or the extent of damage caused.

The development came only a day after Yemeni forces and their allies intercepted and shot down a Saudi reconnaissance drone flying over the kingdom’s Najran region, located 844 kilometers south of the capital Riyadh, Presstv reported.

Also on Saturday, a civilian lost his life and three others, including two women, sustained injuries when militiamen loyal to Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi lobbed a barrage of mortar shells at their home in an area of Harad district in Yemen's northwestern province of Hajjah.

Separately, a woman succumbed to the grave injuries she had suffered earlier in the day when a Saudi airstrike hit Bani Sayyah area in the Razih district of the mountainous northwestern province of Sa'ada.

Scores of Saudi mercenaries were also killed or injured when an explosion caused by two improvised explosive devices hit their vehicles in the al-Jabaliyah area of Yemen’s western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating military campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of bringing Hadi back to power and crushing the country’s Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Some 15,000 Yemenis have been killed and thousands more injured since the onset of the Saudi-led aggression.

More than 2,200 others have died of cholera, and the crisis has triggered what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian disaster.