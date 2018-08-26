One killed as 5.9 magnitude quake hits Iran’s western province of Kermanshah

An earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude on the Richter scale struck about 55 miles (88 km) west-northwest of Kermanshah, in western Iran early on Sunday, killing one and wounding 58.

The casualties were in the city of Tazehabad, northeast of Kermanshah, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Two aftershocks above 3.0 on the Richter scale were also recorded.

The quake's epicenter was only 6 miles deep, the USGS said, and it was felt as far away as Baghdad, according to Iraqi government television.

Iraqi state TV added that no injuries were recorded as a result of the earthquake.

Last November, a 7.3 magnitude quake struck villages and towns in Kermanshah Province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands of others. It was Iran’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.