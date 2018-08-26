US senator John McCain dead at 81

John McCain, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who ran unsuccessfully for US president as a self-styled maverick Republican in 2008 and became a prominent critic of President Donald Trump, died on Saturday, his office said. He was 81.

McCain, a US senator from Arizona for over three decades, had been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, discovered by his doctors in July 2017, and had not been at the US Capitol in 2018. He also had surgery for an intestinal infection in April (2018).

A statement from his office said: "Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018.