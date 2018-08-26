RSS
0907 GMT August 26, 2018

Published: 0657 GMT August 26, 2018

BoK expected to hold key rate unchanged for August: Moody's

Published by koreabizwire.com

The Bank of Korea (BoK) will likely maintain its policy rate at the current 1.5 percent next week as Asia's fourth-largest economy is struggling with sluggish employment and global trade disputes, a market watcher said.

Chaired by Gov. Lee Ju-yeol, the seven-member panel of the BoK will hold its sixth monetary policy meeting and decide whether to keep or adjust the key rate, according to Yonhap.

The key rate has remained unchanged since the central bank raised it by a quarter percentage point from an all-time low of 1.25 percent in November last year.

The panel has said it is necessary to keep the interest rate accommodative to support the recovery pace of the economy.

In the previous meeting in July, the situation changed slightly as one member called for a rate hike, citing a financial imbalance caused by a yearslong low rate trend.

But Moody's said the BOK is unlikely to budge in August in the face of a sluggish job market and simmering trade frictions.

"Against the background of a weak labor market and escalating trade frictions, the Bank of Korea has refrained from raising its key policy rate further so far this year," Moody's Analytics said in its weekly report. "Amid still-mild price pressures and rising trade tensions, we expect the Bank of Korea to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 1.5 percent at its August meeting."

   
