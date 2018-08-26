RSS
Germany achieves record gov't budget surplus

The German government has achieved another record budget surplus during the first half of 2018, figures published by the Federal Statistical Office.

According to the Wiesbaden-based statisticians, official revenue exceeded expenditure by €48.1 billion ($55.7 billion), or 2.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product, between January and June. The figure was the highest ever measured during the first half of a year, Xinhua wrote.

The Federal Statistical Office noted that the federal-, state- and communal- levels of government, as well as the national social insurance scheme, all contributed to the overall surplus. The federal level witnessed the largest financial windfall (plus €19.5 billion), followed by the German states (plus €13.1 billion), the social insurance scheme (plus €9 billion) and communal authorities (plus €6.6 billion).

Germany has now recorded continuous and growing budget surpluses since 2014. The ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Christian Social (CSU) and German Social Democrats (SPD) have made a formal commitment in their coalition agreement to abide by the so-called ‘black zero’ doctrine of ex-finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (CDU) to run a permanently-balanced official household.

On the revenue side, the German government benefited once again from higher tax receipts (plus 5.2 percent), as well as a sizeable profit achieved by the German Central Bank (Bundesbank) through its official lending activities during the first half of 2018. At the same time, expenditure fell thanks to low interest payments on German debt (minus 8.7 percent) and in spite of an extraordinary expansion of public investment (plus 12.3 percent) in the first half of the year.

   
