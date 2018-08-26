RSS
0907 GMT August 26, 2018

News ID: 220391
Published: 0703 GMT August 26, 2018

Iran defense minister arrives in Damascus

IRNA

Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami arrived in Damascus on Sunday for a two-day visit.

Upon his arrival at Damascus international airport, Hatami was welcomed by Syrian senior military and defense officials, Iran envoy to Syria Javad Torkabadi and Iranian military attaché to Damascus Brigadier General Alinejad, IRNA reported.

Iranian minister is scheduled to hold meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

   
