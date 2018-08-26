Zarif: US focuses on psychological war with Iran

The US has concentrated all its anti-Iran efforts on waging a psychological war on Tehran and its international trade partners, Iran's Foreign Minister said Sunday.

When the Americans get desperate, they target companies by creating a psychological climate, Mohammad-Javad Zarif said in a state TV program, referring to the threats US has used against foreign firms to discourage them from doing business with Iran, IRNA reported.

On May 8, Washington withdrew from the landmark nuclear deal with Iran, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Trying to tighten the noose on Iran's economy, Trump has re-imposed sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for Tehran nuclear program under the deal.

Elaborating on a wide range of topics, Zarif said Iran is different from other regional states that buy security through purchasing conventional or nuclear weapons.

As for devising a mechanism in nuclear deal to make the withdrawal costly for the US, Zarif said, “The Zionist regime is violating international law and the UN Charter, the US also violates the Charter, the Saudi Arabia is breaching the most basic human rights by the airstrikes in Yemen; does it mean that the regulations are faulty, or it means that the international pressure mechanisms are not in line with what we expect in Iran?

“All US allies in NATO [the North Atlantic Treaty Organization] have resisted its policies, and only two or three supported Washington. This is the cost that the US has to pay,” Zarif said.