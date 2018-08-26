RSS
0906 GMT August 26, 2018

News ID: 220399
Published: 0853 GMT August 26, 2018

Storm hospitalizes 171 people in SE Iran

IRNA

One hundred and 71 people have been hospitalized due to the respiratory problems caused by storm, said the provincial head of the local crisis management body in Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

A total of 810 people referred to the hospitals and healthcare centers in Iran's southeastern province from Aug 20 due to breathing, eye and heart diseases, out of which 639 were outpatients, said Abdol Rahman Shahnavazi, IRNA reported.

Shahnavazi said that 7,852 bottles of water and 906 food packages have also been distributed among people by the Red Crescent.

About 700 meters of Zabol-Nehbandan Road has been blocked by moving sands, he said.

Referring to the weakening pace of storm in recent days, he said that according to weather forecasts, the storm will rise on Wednesday and possibly blocks Zabol-Nehbandan Road again.

Extreme wind and increased air and particle pollution density forced local government offices to shutdown on Saturday.

Flights from and to Zabol and Iranshahr was canceled due to storm and dust as well, said Sistan-Baluchestan's airports administration director general for public relations.

   
