RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1209 GMT August 26, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220400
Published: 0949 GMT August 26, 2018

Parliament impeaches economy minister

Parliament impeaches economy minister
IRNA

The Iranian minister of economy Masoud Karbasian failed on Sunday to regain vote of confidence of the country's Parliament.

Karbasian appeared in the Parliament impeachment session to defend his ministry's function, IRNA reported.

The impeachment motion gained the majority of votes and Karbasian was impeached with 137 votes for, 121 votes against and two abstentions.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Parliament
impeaches
economy minister
Karbasian
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0809 sec