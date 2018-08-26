Parliament impeaches economy minister

News ID: 220400 Published: 0949 GMT August 26, 2018

IRNA

The Iranian minister of economy Masoud Karbasian failed on Sunday to regain vote of confidence of the country's Parliament.

Karbasian appeared in the Parliament impeachment session to defend his ministry's function, IRNA reported. The impeachment motion gained the majority of votes and Karbasian was impeached with 137 votes for, 121 votes against and two abstentions.

KeyWords