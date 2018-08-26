IDCH: 370 tons of drugs seized in Iran in five months to August 22

Society Desk

A total of 370 tons of drugs were discovered and seized in Iran during March 21-August 22, 2018, indicating a one-percent growth year-on-year, said the spokesman of Iran Drug Control Headquarters (IDCH).

Parviz Afshar added on Sunday 278 tons of the total figure were uncovered and seized during April 21-August 22, 2018, IRNA reported.

He added the largest seizures were from the provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman, Hormuzgan, Tehran, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, Isfahan and South Khorasan.

In this period, the seizure of heroin, morphine and opium witnessed growths of 17 percent, 58 percent and three percent year-on-year.

“Iran's Basij (voluntary forces) Organization made the seizures in cooperation with Iran’s Police, Ministry of Intelligence, State Prisons and Security and Corrective Measure Organization and Iran's Basij (voluntary forces) Organization.”

He added that in the past 12 months 7,000 job opportunities were created for cured addicts, adding the figure is expected to be doubled by March 2019.

Afshar noted that more than 2.8 million people in Iran are either addicts or causal drug users said the spokesman of Iran Drug Control Headquarters.

He added half of this figure are addicts.

“Women make up almost 30 percent of addicts across the world. This comes as in Iran, women comprise a small percentage (between eight percent and 10 percent) of the total number of addicts.”

Afshar said in addition, 2.1 percent of second-year high school students in the country have experimented with drug once in the lives.