Afghanistan calls for expanding customs ties with Iran

Published: 0215 GMT August 26, 2018

The customs office of Afghanistan needs more cooperation from Iran to develop its infrastructure, said the visiting governor of Farah Province in Birjand, the provincial capital of South Khorasan Province.

According to IRNA, Abdulbaser Salangi further said, "Goods should be exported to Afghanistan via a single route so that we would be able to stop low quality goods from entering Afghanistan." The official hailed Iran-Afghanistan ties underlining that "bilateral cooperation in the resistance era is not forgettable". "Despite all the problems and the war in Afghanistan, Iran has always stood by us," he added.

