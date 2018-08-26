Official: Iran's livestock exports up

Iran exported 134,000 tons of livestock, poultry and aquatics valued at $223 million, in the four months to July 22, said a senior official of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization.

Morteza Kakavand further said that exports in the sector increased 30 percent and 22 percent in terms of value and weight respectively compared to the figures for the corresponding period of the previous year.

He said 110,000 tons of such products, worth $172 million, were exported in the same timespan a year earlier, Mehr News Agency reported.

Iran's aquatics and poultry were mostly exported to Iraq, Oman, Afghanistan, Germany, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand, he said.

Given the knowhow in raising caviar fish, it is necessary to maintain caviar export and production brand, he said, adding, "In this respect, an international secretariat has been set up in Tehran to organize and preserve Iranian caviar brand at the international level."

Iran plans to produce two million tons of aquatics per year by 2025, he concluded.