Deputy minister: 340 small units reopened in three months

Hundreds of small industrial units reopened in Iran in the past three months, deputy minister of industry, mine and trade said.

Sadeq Najafi noted, "340 small industrial units reopened in the last three months and got back into the cycle of production."

The official reassured that the units will be given priority in receiving export incentive funds and other support packages allocated for small industries, Mehr News Agency reported.

"Last year, the role of small industries improved," the deputy minister added, noting that support packages were offered to renovate and reconstruct small firms and industries.

He pointed out that 52 companies were established last year to manage exports and create supply-distribution network.

Najafi added that there are currently 1,800 export units active in industrial towns and zones nationwide.