RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0256 GMT August 26, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220406
Published: 0218 GMT August 26, 2018

Deputy minister: 340 small units reopened in three months

Deputy minister: 340 small units reopened in three months

Hundreds of small industrial units reopened in Iran in the past three months, deputy minister of industry, mine and trade said.

Sadeq Najafi noted, "340 small industrial units reopened in the last three months and got back into the cycle of production."

The official reassured that the units will be given priority in receiving export incentive funds and other support packages allocated for small industries, Mehr News Agency reported.

"Last year, the role of small industries improved," the deputy minister added, noting that support packages were offered to renovate and reconstruct small firms and industries.

He pointed out that 52 companies were established last year to manage exports and create supply-distribution network.

Najafi added that there are currently 1,800 export units active in industrial towns and zones nationwide.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
deputy minister
small industrial units
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1800 sec