0255 GMT August 26, 2018

Published: 0222 GMT August 26, 2018

Energy minister: Iran resumes electricity supplies to neighbors

Iran resumed electricity exports to Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan after resolving power outages, the energy minister said.

Speaking at a press conference near the capital Tehran on Saturday, Reza Ardakanian said Iran is now fulfilling its commitments to supply electricity to the neighboring countries, IRNA wrote.

The minister noted that Iran has also created conditions for importing electricity from Turkmenistan and Armenia if required.

Iran suspended electricity supplies to some of its neighbors in July due to a rise in domestic consumption during the summer.

Iraq is the biggest importer of electricity from Iran. It needs more than 23,000 MW of electricity to meet domestic demand but decades of war and blockade following the US invasion have left its power infrastructure in tatters and a deficit of some 7,000 MW.

Iraq has also built up an outstanding debt of $1 billion from years of electricity imports from Iran.

 

 

   
