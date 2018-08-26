Envoy: Georgia to remain committed to Iran deals if EU does so

Georgia will live up to its cooperation agreements with the Islamic Republic if the European Union also remains committed to its deals, said the Georgian ambassador to Iran.

Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency, Ioseb Chakhvashvili further stated that fate of Iran-Georgia economic relations will be made clarified in the coming months, adding that if Europe sticks to its deals with the Islamic Republic, Georgia will, too.

For now, Georgia is cooperating with Iran and the EU will also work with Iran and there is no talks on suspending contracts between Tehran and Tbilisi, he said.

The ambassador further hailed Iran-Georgia relations as good and said the two countries will continue cooperation in the US sanctions era as much as possible.

Recently, there has been a media hype about foreign companies leaving Iran after the US government reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

On August 6, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order reimposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

He said the US policy is to put "maximum economic pressure" on the country.

Trump also restated his opinion that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was a "horrible, one-sided deal".

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.