Int'l food industry expo opens in Mashhad

The 19th International Exhibition of Food and Food Processing opened in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Sunday.

The fair extends over an area of 3,700 square meters with participants from 117 companies and manufacturers from Iran, South Korea and Pakistan showcasing their latest achievements in 90 pavilions, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Machinery for baking cake and bread, packaging containers, can making machinery, water treatment equipment, steel blades, ice-cream makers, cooling and heating devices, dried nuts, rice, herbal extracts and drinks, oil, tea and saffron are among the items on display at the fair, said Alireza Houshangnejad, the CEO of Mashhad International Exhibitions.

He added that some seminars and workshops will be organized on fields such as printing on food packaging, safety for storing food products, assessing customers' attitude towards the food market, packaging methods in food industries and the role of vision in developing brands.

The three day event will be open to the public until Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.