0255 GMT August 26, 2018

News ID: 220410
Published: 0227 GMT August 26, 2018

Tabriz refinery negotiating $1.5b in foreign investment

Tabriz refinery negotiating $1.5b in foreign investment

Tabriz Oil Refining Company is negotiating with Chinese and Russian companies to invest $1.5 billion in the refinery, said the company's managing director.

Gholamreza Baqeri Dizaj told reporters on Sunday that investment will be made to upgrade the quality and quantity of products manufactured at Tabriz refinery, IRNA reported.

Pointing to the projects under implementation, he noted, "The project to desalinate diesel with the objective of converting diesel production to Euro 4 standard, is underway at a cost of €48.61 million and 885.88 billion rials."

Group 1 and Group 2 oil production project was implemented at the desalination unit of diesel at a cost of 40 billion rials to produce high value added refinery products as part of a pilot scheme, Baqeri Dizaj noted.

He said the most important achievements of the company in last year were the processing of crude oil which exceeded the plan by 3.8 percent, transforming the old diesel fuel purification unit for the production of base oil, changing the unused gasoline unit to light naphtha isomerization unit without the need to build a new unit for reducing waste and reducing energy index by seven percent.

Tabriz refinery ranks fourth among refineries in Iran in terms of capacity, Baqeri said adding the share of the refinery in meeting domestic is seven percent, but it has a special status due to its neighboring countries.

 

   
