'Zona' bound for Italian, Lebanese festivals

Iranian short film 'Zona', directed by Toofan Nahan-Ghodrati, was accepted for the competition section of two international film festivals in Italy and Lebanon.

'Zona' will take part in a film festival in Italy slated for September 21, and the second edition of Baalbek International Festival scheduled for September 7 in Lebanon, Mehr News Agency reported.

The short film is about a man who is summoned to the court to respond to charges against him by a woman who claims pregnancy. A DNA test is taken to prove this claim but the result is something different.