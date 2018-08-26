Rouhani: Iran ready to help Qatar in FIFA World Cup preparation

President Hassan Rouhani voiced Iran’s readiness to help Qatar carry out the construction projects for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday, Rouhani highlighted Iran’s engineering capabilities and said: “Iranian companies are fully prepared for the export of technical and engineering services, particularly for partnership in carrying out construction projects in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Rouhani also urged closer economic and political relations between Tehran and Doha, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He called for efforts to facilitate the activities of Iranian and Qatari merchants and investors and floated the idea of closer port and maritime cooperation and “the establishment of a joint shipping line” to promote bilateral trade.

“There is no obstacle in the way of stronger mutual cooperation,” the president added.

He further acknowledged the supportive political stances on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal adopted by Europe, Russia, China, Turkey and Qatar, saying such support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and opposition to illegal US sanctions should come with practical measures.

The Qatari emir echoed Rouhani’s call for a boost in bilateral ties.

Al Thani also praised Iran for supporting his country against the “cruel” sanctions and blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries.

He criticized the US withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May and the restoration of sanctions on Iran. The emir said Doha seeks strong ties with Tehran and favors peaceful solution to political conflicts.

In August 2017, Doha sent back its ambassador to Tehran, more than 20 months after he was recalled, and moved to strengthen relations with Tehran amid a diplomatic rift between Qatar and four other Arab countries – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain.

The Arab countries accuse Qatar of interfering in the domestic affairs of other states and sponsoring terrorism. Qatar rejects the allegations.