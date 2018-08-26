'It Rains Slowly' trickles into two Ukrainian film festivals

Iranian short film 'It Rains Slowly', directed by Saeed Nejati, has been accepted into the screening program of two international film festivals in Ukraine.

'It Rains Slowly' will be screened at the first edition of Children's Television Festival 'Dytiatko' and the 13th International Festival of Amateur Cinema Kinokimeria, both hosted by Ukraine, Mehr News Agency reported.

The film is set in Turkey just before the coup d'état of 1980, narrating the story of a teacher who teaches his students about freedom and how to resist injustice.

The Dytiatko film festival is scheduled for September 5-8 while Kinokimeria film festival is due to be held from September 17-19, 2018.

Iranian film critic Hamed Soleimanzadeh is the member of the international panel of jury at the 1st Dytiatko film festival. The 3D animated Iranian film 'The Secret of Butterflies', directed and produced by Ali Tanhaei, will also take part in the event.