Iranian Artists Forum to hold retrospective on late Entezami's works

Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) has scheduled to hold a retrospective of works starring the late legendary actor Ezzatollah Entezami.

To commemorate the renowned actor, the IAF will screen nine films by the highly respected thespian on August 27-29, 2018, ifilmtv.com reported.

'Blue-Veiled' by Rakhshan Bani-Etemad and 'The Cycle' by Darioush Mehrjoui are among the films set for screening on the first day of the program.

On August 28, films such as 'The Tenants' by Mehrjoui and 'Sattar Khan' by Ali Hatami will go on screen.

Three films selected for the last day of the program are 'Hajji Washington' by Ali Hatami, 'The Lady' by Mehrjoui, and 'Sadeq, the Kurd' by Nasser Taqvaei.

The program will conclude with a review of the films starring Entezami during his distinguished career. Some Iranian cineastes will attend the event.

Born in 1924, Entezami began his career on stage in 1941 and graduated from a theater and cinema school in Hanover, Germany, in 1958.

Upon his return to Iran, he became a voice and television actor.

He made his debut in Darioush Mehrjoui's 'The Cow' in 1969, which received a Golden Hugo from the Chicago International Film Festival in 1971.

He received two Fajr International Film Festival's Crystal Simorghs for Best Actor for 'Grand Cinema' and 'Angel's Day'.

Entezami also received a certificate of Merit from the Fajr Festival for 'Nassereddin Shah Film Actor'.

He has acted in several movies, including 'Mr. Simpleton', 'The Postman', 'Hereafter', 'Kamal-ol-Molk', 'Suitcase', 'In the Storm's Path', 'The Angelica', 'Hamoon', 'Shadow of Illusion', 'The Empty House', 'The Fateful Day', 'A Place to Live', 'The Verdict', 'Night', 'Maritime Silk Road', and 'Being 40'.

He has also appeared in some series such as 'Hezar Dastan', 'Life', and 'The Trial'.

Entezami passed away on Friday morning August 17, 2018, in Tehran at his home, following a period of illness, at the age of 94.