Iran seeks UNESCO registration of indigenous musical instruments

Iran has called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to register the Iranian musical instrument 'lute' in 2019, said the head of Iran's House of Music.

Darioush Pirniakan, who is also the spokesman of Iran's House of Music, further said that Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handcraft and Tourism Organization has filed an application for 'lute' and will do the same for 'santur'.

The application filed with UNESCO for 'lute' includes a 10-minute video clip on playing the instrument, he pointed out.

Some instruments may be registered jointly with other countries. For example, 'kamancheh' (an Iranian version of violin) is registered along with Azerbaijan Republic while 'ney' (Iranian flute) will also be jointly registered, but the instruments and other cultural heritage that mainly originate in Iran, are solely registered by Iran, he said.

In 2017, the art of crafting and playing the 'kamancheh' was included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists.

Referring to other countries' request for joint registration, Pirniakan added that Iran also welcomes joint registrations because these shows commonalities among countries.

For example, the request of 12 countries for joint registration of Norouz with Iran implies that they were once included as part of Iranian territory, he said.

He added, "Another advantage of joint registration is that it does not fill our quota, thus we can file another case in the same year."