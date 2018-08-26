Hawkish US Senator McCain dies at 81

Hawkish US Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona, infamously known for backing US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as supporting foreign-backed terror groups in Syria, died at the age of 81.

McCain’s office announced in a Saturday statement that "Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018." The former US presidential candidate, Vietnam war veteran and prisoner of war had declared back in July 2017, that he had been diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumor, Press TV reported.

The development came after McCain’s family announced earlier in the week that he was discontinuing treatment.

"With the senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family," McCain's office said in the statement.

In his 36 years in Congress, McCain became one of the country's most influential politicians. Last year, in his last act of defiance against his party and US President Donald Trump, McCain returned to the Capitol less than a week after his cancer was diagnosed to cast his vote on the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act — the biggest legislative achievement of President Barack Obama, the man who defeated him in the 2008 election.

But in recent months, the man who had been a mainstay on Capitol Hill for more than three decades was noticeably absent.

McCain was first elected to office in 1982, when he won a seat in the US House of Representatives from Arizona. Four years later he was elected to the Senate, and he was reelected five times.