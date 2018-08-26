Iranian volleyballers scale China wall to reach semifinals

Sports Desk

Iran romped to a straight set victory (27-25, 25-20, 25-21) against China in the quarterfinals of the volleyball meet of the 2018 Asian Games underway in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to reach the semifinals.

In the men’s quarterfinals on Sunday, China’s performance only managed to trouble Igor Kolakovic’s men – comprising Saeed Marouf, Amir Ghafour, Milad Ebadipour, Morteza Sharifi, Mohammad Mousavi, Ali Shafiee and Mehdi Marandi – in the first set, where it went shoulder to shoulder with Iranians and drew 25-25. Two successive points by Iran, however, left China empty-handed in the opening set, IRNA wrote.

In the second and third sets, nevertheless, the story changed and Iran did not strain hard to pull off victory.

Earlier in the tournament, the Iranian squad had breezed past Pakistan and Mongolia.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event which opened on August 18 and will continue until September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The athletes compete in 465 events across 40 sports and 67 disciplines in these competitions, also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018.