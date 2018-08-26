Iranian men outpower S. Korea in Asian water polo meet

Sports Desk

Iran defeated South Korea in the water polo competitions of the 2018 Asian Games underway in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to notch up its second victory in the tourney and almost secure its quarterfinal berth.

On Sunday, the Iranian side, who had defeated Singapore in their opener to pull off two points, powered past South Koreans 16-11 to substantially increase its chances of booking a quarterfinal place, ion.ir reported.

Iran won the first quarter 5-3 with a two goal edge, but managed to sharply widen the goal gap in the second one, where it got seven more goals and only conceded four, to make the score line read 12-7. The Iranian squad failed to continue its excellent goal scoring performance in the third quarter to put the ball in only once and give away two goals.

Aleksandar Ćirić’s men, however, continued to dominate the match again in the fourth quarter to win the game 16-11.

Iran will take on Kazakhstan in its third, and last, encounter in Group A on Tuesday.

The Iranian squad comprises Omid Lotfpour, Shayan Qassemi, Ali Pirouzkhah, Amir-Hossein Keyhani, Mehdi Yazdankhah, Mohammad Javad Abbasi, Arshia Almasi, Peyman Asadi, Soheil Rostamian, Amir Dehdari, Amir-Hossein Rahbar, Hamed Malek Khanbanan and Hossein Khaledi.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event which opened on August 18 and will continue until September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The athletes compete in 465 events across 40 sports and 67 disciplines in these competitions, also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018.