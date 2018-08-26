RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0551 GMT August 26, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220425
Published: 0316 GMT August 26, 2018

Iran’s 3x3 basketball players settle for bronze in Asian Games

Iran’s 3x3 basketball players settle for bronze in Asian Games

Sports Desk

Iran’s men outpointed Thailand in the third-place match of the 3x3 basketball competitions of the 2018 Asian Games in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to settle for a bronze medal.

On Sunday, the Iranian side defeated Thailand 21-7 to finish in third place, ISNA reported.

Earlier in the tournament, Iranians had conceded a 19-21 defeat to China to fail to reach the final showdown.

The Iranian squad comprised Ali Allahverdi, Amir-Hossein Azari, Navid Khajeh-Nejad and Mohammad Yousefvand.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event which opened on August 18 and will continue until September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The athletes compete in 465 events across 40 sports and 67 disciplines in these competitions, also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran’s 3x3
basketball
players
settle
for bronze in Asian Games
IranDaily
 
Resource: ISNA
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0520 sec