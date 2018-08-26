Iran’s 3x3 basketball players settle for bronze in Asian Games

Sports Desk

Iran’s men outpointed Thailand in the third-place match of the 3x3 basketball competitions of the 2018 Asian Games in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to settle for a bronze medal.

On Sunday, the Iranian side defeated Thailand 21-7 to finish in third place, ISNA reported.

Earlier in the tournament, Iranians had conceded a 19-21 defeat to China to fail to reach the final showdown.

The Iranian squad comprised Ali Allahverdi, Amir-Hossein Azari, Navid Khajeh-Nejad and Mohammad Yousefvand.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event which opened on August 18 and will continue until September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The athletes compete in 465 events across 40 sports and 67 disciplines in these competitions, also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018.