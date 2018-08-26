Daesh leader in Afghanistan killed in airstrikes in Nangarhar: Government

According to a statement released by the National Directorate of Security in the capital Kabul on Sunday, Abu Saad Erhabi was killed during airstrikes jointly conducted by Afghan and foreign forces on Daesh hideouts in Khogyani district on Saturday night.

The statement added that at least 10 other members of the terror outfit had been slain during the ground and air anti-terror operation in the province. A large amount of heavy and light weapons and ammunition had also been destroyed during the strikes in the vicinity of the village of Khogyani, Presstv Reported.

Erhabi was the fourth Daesh leader in Afghanistan to be killed since July 2017, the provincial governor’s spokesman, Ataullah Khogyani, said, confirming Erhabi’s death.

Daesh has managed to establish a stronghold in Nangarhar, on Afghanistan’s porous eastern border with Pakistan, and become one of the country’s most dangerous terror outfits.

Since late last year, Daesh, which has already lost all its urban strongholds in Syria and Iraq, has taken advantage of the chaos in Afghanistan and established a foothold in the country’s eastern and northern regions, launching brutal attacks against civilians and security forces alike.

According to Afghan intelligence documents, Daesh is present in nine provinces, from Nangarhar and Kunar in the east to Jawzjan, Faryab, and Badakhshan in the north, and Ghor in the central west.

In November last year, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said the United States was colluding with Daesh in Afghanistan and allowing the Takfiri group to flourish in the war-stricken country.

The exact number of Daesh terrorists in Afghanistan is difficult to calculate since they frequently switch allegiances, but the US military estimates that there are about 2,000.

Early this month, more than 150 Daesh terrorists surrendered to Afghan security forces in the northern province of Jawzjan, where the group is fighting for control of smuggling routes into neighboring Turkmenistan.

Crisis-hit Afghanistan also suffers from scores of deadly terror attacks by the Taliban militant group almost across the country.

The Taliban’s five-year rule over at least three quarters of Afghanistan came to an end when the United States and its allies invaded the country on October 7, 2001 as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror, which ousted the Taliban regime from power, but, ever since, the group has been involved in widespread militancy, killing thousands of civilians as well as Afghan security forces and displacing tens of thousands of people across the country.

Many parts of the country remain plagued by militancy despite the presence of foreign troops.