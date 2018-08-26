Yemeni forces launch drone, missile strikes against Saudi mercs in Bayda

A Yemeni military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Yemeni soldiers and their allies attacked Saudi mercenaries in the al-Jaribat area of the al-Bayda district after they had carried out aerial reconnaissance by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Later in the day, Yemeni troopers and Popular Committees fighters fired a domestically-designed and –manufactured Zelzal-1 (Earthquake-1) ballistic missile at the gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Na’shaw military base of the kingdom’s southwestern border region of Jizan.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties or the extent of damage caused.

Separately, Saudi fighter jets carried out three airstrikes against an area in the Harf Sufyan district of the northwestern Yemeni province of ‘Amran. No reports of casualties were quickly available though.

A civilian also sustained critical gunshot wounds when Saudi border guards fired shots at al-Raqou area in the Monabbih district of Yemen’s mountainous northwestern province of Sa’ada.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating military campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of bringing the government of Hadi back to power and crushing the country’s popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The aggression has killed some 15,000 people and injured thousands more.

More than 2,200 others have died of cholera, and the crisis has triggered what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian disaster.