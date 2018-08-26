RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0550 GMT August 26, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220430
Published: 0416 GMT August 26, 2018

Yemeni forces launch drone, missile strikes against Saudi mercs in Bayda

Yemeni forces launch drone, missile strikes against Saudi mercs in Bayda

Yemeni army soldiers, backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have reportedly launched an airstrike against a position of Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen's former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, in the country’s central province of al-Bayda.

A Yemeni military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Yemeni soldiers and their allies attacked Saudi mercenaries in the al-Jaribat area of the al-Bayda district after they had carried out aerial reconnaissance by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Later in the day, Yemeni troopers and Popular Committees fighters fired a domestically-designed and –manufactured Zelzal-1 (Earthquake-1) ballistic missile at the gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Na’shaw military base of the kingdom’s southwestern border region of Jizan.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties or the extent of damage caused.

Separately, Saudi fighter jets carried out three airstrikes against an area in the Harf Sufyan district of the northwestern Yemeni province of ‘Amran. No reports of casualties were quickly available though.

A civilian also sustained critical gunshot wounds when Saudi border guards fired shots at al-Raqou area in the Monabbih district of Yemen’s mountainous northwestern province of Sa’ada.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating military campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of bringing the government of Hadi back to power and crushing the country’s popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The aggression has killed some 15,000 people and injured thousands more.

More than 2,200 others have died of cholera, and the crisis has triggered what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Yemeni forces
drone
missile strikes
Bayda
Saudi
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/6732 sec