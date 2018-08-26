Japan's Abe says will run for ruling party leadership

Abe has served as the head of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). He is expected to be re-elected, having the support of the majority of lawmakers, Presstv Reported.

"I have decided to lead Japan as the LDP leader and the prime minister for three more years, and with this determination, I will run for the leadership election next month," the Japanese prime minister told reporters in a news conference televised from Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday.

“It is my responsibility to respond to the mandate of the people,” Abe told reporters during his trip to southwestern Japan.

“I am resolved to steer Japan for another three years as LDP president and prime minister.”

The Japanese prime minister says his administration will focus on the aging population of Japan and the changing international situation as part of his future plans.

By revising Japan’s post-war constitution’s pacifist Article 9, Abe also plans to make a clarification to the ambiguous status of Japan’s military.

Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba would be Abe's main rival. He believes Japan’s two biggest challenges are demographic concerns and threats posed by nuclear-armed North Korea.

Taro Katsura is currently the longest-serving Japanese prime minister. Over the period between June 1901 and August 1913, Katsura served as Japan’s premier for three times.