19th Royan Int’l Research Award names winners

The 19th Royan International Research Award has named Iranian and foreign winners for their tremendous contributions to the fields of stem cell research and infertility treatment.

Royan International Research Award, founded by the late director of Royan Institute, Dr. Saeid Kazemi Ashtiani, aims at encouraging researchers and appreciation of their efforts, Mehr News Agency wrote.

This annual award is a prize given to a number of prominent research projects in regenerative medicine, stem cell biology and technology and other related subjects.

The 19th edition of Royan Award has announced six winners in the international section and two winners in the national section.

The winners will be invited to take part in an Award Ceremony on August 29 so as to be granted their awards. Each winner will be rewarded with a certificate, the symbol of Royan Award and $5000 cash prize.

Winners in the International Section:

Teresa Woodruff (the US) — A Bioprosthetic Ovary Created Using 3D Printed Microporous Scaffolds Restores Ovarian Function in Sterilized Mice

Reza Nosrati (Australia) — Microfluidics for Male Fertility

Saverio Bellusci (Germany) — Two-Way Conversion between Lipogenic and Myogenic Fibroblastic Phenotypes Marks the Progression and Resolution of Lung Fibrosis

Pradeep Kumar (India) — Epigenetic Regulation of Coding and Non-coding RNA Expression During the First Wave of Spermatogenesis

Amir Amiri-yekta (Iran) — Genetics and Molecular Characterization of the Multiple Morphological Abnormalities of the Sperm Flagella (MMAF) Syndrome

Ali Fouladi-Nashta (the UK) — Impact of sperm hyaluronidase and VLMWHA on sheep blastocyst formation in vitro, viability after cryopreservation and pregnancy rate after embryo transfer

Winners in the National Section:

Sarah Rajabi (Iran) — Bioengineering of a Humanized Heart by Seeding of hiPSC-derived Cardiovascular Progenitor Cells into Growth Factor-tethered Rat Heart Matrix

Mazdak Razi (Iran) — Antioxidant, Anti-inflammatory and Testosterone Therapy Reinforces Spermatogonial Stem Cells Self-renewal in Experimentally-induced Varicocele; Possible Mechanisms

Royan Institute is an Iranian clinical, research and educational institute dedicated to biomedical, translational and clinical researches, stem cell research and infertility treatment.