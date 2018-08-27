Hajj diplomacy can cement Tehran-Riyadh ties: Senior official

Iran and Saudi Arabia are great nations in the region and can cope with common concerns with negotiations, said the Supreme Leader’s representative in Hajj affairs.

“Hajj ritual was performed appropriately this year. Political affairs of the two countries can improve by extending cooperation in Hajj to political issues,” added the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs and the head of Iranian pilgrimage mission Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ali Qazi-Askar, IRNA reported.

Referring to his meetings with Saudi authorities during Hajj period, he reiterated that mutual cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia may be utilized in the future as a role model for creating long-term talks and ties.

“Now that Daesh is wiped out in the region, it’s time for us to pursue greater goals and establish a regional alliance with our neighbors,” he said.

Qazi-Askar also referred to facilities provided by Saudi government for Hajj pilgrims this year such as electronic visa and said that the cooperation between the Islamic nations helps themselves better perform Hajj rituals.