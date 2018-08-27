Iran’s basketball players breeze past Nippon to reach Asian Games’ semifinals

Sports Desk

Iran powered past Japan 93-67 in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Asian Games’ basketball meet, underway in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, to go through to the semifinals.

Starting the match with an initial lineup comprising Sajjad Mashayekhi, Behnam Yakhchali, Samad Nikkhah Bahrami, Arsalan Kazemi and Hamed Haddadi on Monday, Iran outpointed Japan 25-14 in the first quarter, varzesh3.com reported.

In the second quarter, however, Japan put in a more convincing performance to reduce the point gap and make the scoreline read 42-35 in favor of Iran.

Iran emerged victorious in the third quarter with a scoreline of 67-54.

The Iranian side was the outright winner of the fourth quarter with a 26 point difference (93-67).

Iran’s best scorers in this match were Haddadi (22 points), Mashayekhi (17 points), Nikkhah Bahrami (16 points), Yakhchali (10 points) and Kazemi (10 points).

The Iranian squad will take on powerhouse South Korea on Thursday. The two sides squared off against each other in the final of the basketball tournament of the previous edition of the Games in South Korea.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event which opened on August 18 and will continue until September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The athletes compete in 465 events across 40 sports and 67 disciplines in these competitions, also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018.