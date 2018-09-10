Iran’s Zargar: Promoting virtue, preventing vice serve as public monitoring system

Society Desk

The promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice — two important Islamic requisites — act as a kind of public monitoring system which is taken seriously today in developed countries and has helped reduce the number of social problems significantly.

Iranian people are required to put forward their demands from the government and each and every member of the society, added Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ahmad Zargar, the secretary general of Iran’s Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Headquarters.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of the ‘Week of the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice’ (September 11-17), he said despite a common belief held by some people that the activities of the headquarters are limited to promoting the wearing of hijab, the issue fails to be a top-priority activity at present.

Currently, other important issues, such as preventing from prodigality and luxuriousness in the Iranian society, have become the headquarters’ priorities, Zargar noted.

He said an online system called ‘Amin’ has been built and launched to help people join groups that promote virtue and prevent vice in the country.

Zargar said virtue promotion and vice prevention councils have been formed in Iranian neighborhoods, schools, organizations and offices, which help organize such affairs.

“More than 90 percent of the social problems can be resolved through promoting virtue and preventing vice. Currently, 10,163 councils involved in this field have been set up in institutes, centers and organizations affiliated to the Iranian Ministry of Education as well as the country’s offices and mosques.”

In addition, he noted, more than 116,000 people are engaged in activities involving the promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice across the country.

Zargar said the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Headquarters was set up in 1993 under the directive of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to promote the habit of performing these religious duties.

In the year to March 2016, the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice law was passed by the Iranian Parliament, he added.

“To institutionalize the habit of promoting virtue and preventing vice a number of programs have been arranged to be held during September 11-17, as we believe that in case these duties are performed habitually a large number of the problems of the society will be solved.”