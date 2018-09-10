IAEA chief confirms Iran JCPOA commitment

International Desk

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano verified on Monday that Iran is living up to all its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Amano said in his introductory statement to the IAEA's Board of Governors in Vienna using the nuclear deal’s official name.

Amano said his “report on verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) covers relevant activities of the agency” in Iran in the last few months.

"It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments," he added.

US President Donald Trump withdrew in May from the landmark nuclear agreement, reached between Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China in 2015, and decided to reimpose unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

Amano further said that the IAEA would continue to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement.

"Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran continue," the IAEA chief pointed out.

Other partners to the deal have vowed to make efforts to protect their businesses against US bans on Iran, and, at the same time, protect their own sovereignty in the face of American unilateralism.

The European Union is currently working to finalize an economic package aimed at keeping Iran in the deal.

European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on August 31 that the 28-nation bloc would continue its work to preserve the 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement after the US unilateral move to pull out from the deal.

"Our work continues with all the member states and with other partners in the world, to make sure that Iranians and Iranian citizens can benefit from the economic relations not only the European Union's member states, but also others in the world," the senior EU official told reporters in Vienna following an informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers of the EU states.

The meeting was held a day after the IAEA once again reaffirmed Iran's full compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA in the second such report after the US stopped fulfilling its side of the bargain and left the multilateral agreement in violation of international law.

In a report to its member states, the UN nuclear agency said Iran has stayed within the limits set in the nuclear deal on its enriched uranium level, its stock of enriched uranium and other items.

Press TV and iaea.org contributed to this report.