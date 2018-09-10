Iran says will give strong response to any hostile move

Iran’s top security official warned on Monday that the country will respond to any hostile action, saying the era of "hit and run" is over.

"The era of hit and run is over in the world and any hostile measure against our country will be responded to by Tehran 10-fold”, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council said.

“We are capable of protecting ourselves in every field," Shamkhani emphasized in comments carried out by Tasnim.

Shamkhani said Iran's recent reaction in Iraq's Kurdistan is “an example of its respond to any threat”.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday fired seven short-range missiles on a gathering of terrorist commanders in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The IRGC said the missile attack was carried out after the terrorists ignored serious warnings by officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan region about the Islamic Republic’s determination to dismantle their bases and the necessity to end their aggressive and terrorist acts against Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani said the US sanctions on Iran are aimed at restricting the capacities and power of the Iranian nation.

Like in the security and defense sectors, Iran is also capable of protecting and strengthening its economy, he added.

Iran's relations with the United States have grown tense again since President Donald Trump quit an international nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed sanctions, with the Trump administration warning it would exert "maximum pressure" on Iran.

Reuters and Press TV contributed to this story.