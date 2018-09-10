RSS
0502 GMT September 10, 2018

News ID: 231151
Published: 0212 GMT September 10, 2018

Dozens dead in Taliban attack on Afghan security forces

AP

Taliban terrorists have launched separate attacks on Afghan security forces in the country's north, killing at least 37, officials said Monday.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, head of the provincial council in Kunduz Province, said that at least 13 security forces were killed in an attack on a checkpoint they were manning in Dashti Archi district, with another 15 security forces wounded there. The firefight began late Sunday and continued into Monday morning, AP said.

Meanwhile in Jawzjan Province, Police Chief Gen. Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani said the Taliban attacked Khamyab district from different directions, forcing Afghan forces to withdraw from the district headquarters to avoid civilian causalities.

"There was intense fighting and we didn't want civilian houses destroyed, or any civilian casualties," said Jawzjani. He said that at least eight policemen were killed and three other police were wounded. Seven Taliban were killed and eight were wounded during the gun battle, he added.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks in Kunduz and Jawzjan.

The Taliban also killed another 14 local Afghan policemen and pro-government militiamen in the Dara Suf district of Samangan Province, provincial spokesman Sediq Azizi said, adding that six others were also wounded.

Azizi added that three Taliban terrorists were killed and four others were wounded during the Monday morning battle.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack in Samangan, but Azizi blamed Taliban terrorists who are active in the province and often target Afghan security forces and local, pro-government militias.

In another report from northern Sari Pul Province, Police Chief Gen. Abdul Qayum Baqizai said that Taliban attacked checkpoints of the army and pro-government militia near the provincial capital, Sari Pul city.

Two pro-government militia fighters were killed and two others wounded, he said, but had no details on any possible casualties among the army.

Since a June cease-fire that marked the Islamic holiday of Eid al Fitr, Taliban terrorists have ramped up attacks against Afghanistan's security forces killing hundreds of security personnel in increasingly well-coordinated assaults across the country.

   
