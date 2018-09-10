Minister: Music inseparable part of Iranian identity

Music is a sustainable and inseparable part of Iranian identity and in Iran's thousand-year history, Iran did not live without music, said Iran's culture minister.

Abbas Salehi, who was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 12th National Festival of Youth Music, added that fluctuations of Iran's history did not keep Iran and Iranians away from music.

"Iranians are alive with music. Hometown, Iran and music cannot be drifted apart. Interestingly, there is almost no Iranian musician who did not make a piece under the name or theme of 'Iran'," he said.

Salehi said Iran is a melting pot of different tribes whose distinct feature is music.

Words of the great Iranian poets such as Ferdowsi, Hafez, Sa'di and Rumi are rhythmical and are part of Iranian lifestyle, he said.

People from almost all walks of life in Iran remember the role of music in keeping up the spirit of resistance during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war and other national events, Salehi highlighted.

The responsibility of keeping music alive falls on Iranian youths and they should recognize its significant role in keeping Iran's identity, tribes, poetic spirit and Iranian dignity alive, he said, adding that music is in itself a source of energy and young people provide a double energy to it.

The 12th National Festival of Youth Music, showcasing classical and regional performances by musicians aged between 15 and 29, opened on August 13 and wrapped up on September 8.