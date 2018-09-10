Iran’s Nekounam wins gold at world junior shooting meet

Iran’s Amir-Mohammad Nekounam (C), Bo Cao of China (R) and Hungarian Zalan Pekler pose for a photo with their medals after the men’s junior 50m rifle three positions final at the 2018 ISSF World Championship All Events in Changwon, South Korea, on September 10, 2018. NICOLO ZANGIROLAMI/ISSF

Sports Desk

Iran’s Amir-Mohammad Nekounam grabbed a gold medal at the 2018 ISSF World Championship All Events in South Korea on Monday, taking the country’s tally to four in the competitions.

Representing Iran in the men’s junior 50m rifle three positions final, the 20-year-old went nip and tuck with Zalan Pekler of Hungary before taking the lead in the five-shot standing position contest.

Nekounam eventually took the gold with a total score of 455.5 – edging Pekler by a half-point.

China’s Bo Cao tallied 442.9 to settle for the third spot.

Nekounam’s gold – Iran’s first in the competitions – was his third in the tournament as he had previously bagged a silver in the men’s junior 10m air rifle event and was also a part of Iran’s three-a-side team which came second in the discipline.

Having started on August 31, the 52nd edition of the competitions will finish in the South Korean city of Changwon on September 15.