0503 GMT September 10, 2018

News ID: 231156
Published: 0226 GMT September 10, 2018

Spokesman: British PM May hopes Parliament will support her Brexit plan

British Prime Minister Theresa May hopes Parliament will support her plan for Brexit, her spokesman said on Monday, adding it was the only one on the table which delivered on the will of the British people while avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Earlier on Monday a former junior minister warned May’s Conservative Party faces a “catastrophic split” if she persists with her so-called Chequers plan, which he said 80 or more of her lawmakers are prepared to vote against, Reuters wrote.

“Chequers is the only plan on the table which will deliver on the will of the British people while avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland. The prime minister is working hard to secure a deal and hopes all MPs (members of Parliament) will be able to support it,” the spokesman said.

He said her cabinet top team of ministers would meet on Thursday to discuss preparations for a possible ‘no deal’ Brexit.

 

   
