0501 GMT September 10, 2018

Published: 0230 GMT September 10, 2018

Zidane fuels United speculation with coaching return revelation

Zidane fuels United speculation with coaching return revelation
Zinedine Zidane fueled speculation that he could be being lined up to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United by revealing that he plans to return to management “soon”.

The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, goal.com reported.

He walked away from that post on the back of an historic third successive Champions League triumph, with La Liga title glory also savored at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane left Madrid claiming that the Blancos needed “something different” to keep them competitive at the highest level.

He has enjoyed a break from the stresses of coaching, but the 46-year-old is now eager to get back into the dugout.

Zidane told TVE, “Certainly I’ll be coaching again soon because it’s what I like doing and what I’ve done all my life.”

It has been suggested that the former France international’s next job could be in England.

He is being heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford amid Manchester United’s early struggles in 2018-19.

Jose Mourinho has claimed that it will cost the Red Devils too much to sack him, with the Portuguese having committed to a new contract in January.

He is, however, under pressure to deliver results after overseeing an inconsistent start to the new season.

If he is unable to turn the tide, then United will be left with little choice but to make a change.

Zidane would likely be among those taken into consideration if he remains without a job.

A spell with Real is the only top-level experience taken in by the World Cup winner, but he proved himself capable at the Santiago Bernabeu and is well respected throughout the game.

 

 

   
Zinedine Zidane
Manchester United
Jose Mourinho
speculation
