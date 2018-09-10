RSS
0501 GMT September 10, 2018

Published: 0231 GMT September 10, 2018

Egypt security forces kill 11 suspected terrorists in Sinai

Egypt security forces kill 11 suspected terrorists in Sinai

Egyptian security forces killed 11 suspected terrorists in Sinai as they press a campaign against gunmen in the area, a security source said Monday.

The military launched a sweeping operation in February focused on the Sinai in eastern Egypt aimed at wiping out terrorists, including from the Daesh terror group, AFP wrote.

"Eleven terrorist elements were killed in an exchange of fire" with security forces in El-Arish, the capital of North Sinai Province, the source added.

The terrorists were in an abandoned petrol station, preparing acts against security forces, according to the report.

Hundreds of police and soldiers have since been killed in terror attacks.

 

   
