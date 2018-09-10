First VP: US not able to zero Iran's oil exports

Iran's First Vice-President Es'haq Jahangiri downplayed US attempts and pressures to stop exports of oil from Iran.

"That the US says it will zero down Iran's oil sale is baseless, although reduction in the oil sales is possible," Jahangiri said in Tehran on Monday, reported Fars News Agency.

He referred to the US ruling system's attempts to put pressure on the Iranian nation, and said, "They are not after military action because they are aware of its destructive consequences for the world."

Jahangiri explained that the enemies, spearheaded by the US, have begun a soft battle against the Iranian nation and are trying to influence public opinion through economic and media pressures.

In July, Jahangiri underlined that the Islamic Republic would increase its oil sales despite US threats to bring the country's crude output to zero.

"We promise to sell as much oil as we can and protect banking cooperation with foreign countries," Jahangiri said.

He underlined that Washington was trying to stop Iran's petrochemical, steel and copper exports, and said, "America seeks to cut Iran's oil sales, our vital source of revenue, to zero."

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington would no longer remain part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and promised to reimpose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran.