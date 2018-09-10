RSS
News ID: 231165
Published: 0249 GMT September 10, 2018

Iran issues tender to buy 30,000 tons of Indian rice

Iran's state grains buyer Government Trading Corporation (GTC) has issued an international tender to buy 30,000 tons of rice to be sourced from India, European traders said on Monday.

According to Reuters, the tender closes on Oct. 9.

The Sella Basmati grade rice of type 1121 is sought in two 15,000-ton consignments for shipment in containers between October 15 and November 15.

Imports are taking place while every year and during the rice harvest season, the government bans rice imports to support local farmers and domestic production.

   
Iran
rice
tender
 
