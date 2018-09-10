Iran hands over 102 illegal immigrants to Pakistan

Iran has handed over 102 Pakistani nationals to the authorities at Iran-Pakistan Taftan border crossing in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province, local media reported.

The deported Pakistani workers had reportedly come to Iran for their livelihood, IRNA reported.

They were arrested in different parts of Iran by security forces because they were living in Iran without valid traveling documents.

Pakistanis living in Iran illegally or trying to enter Iran illegally are caught every year by the Iranian security forces. Iranian authorities have been often deporting illegal Pakistani immigrants.

According to media reports, deportees would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation after completion initial inquiry.

Iran and Pakistan are engaged in strengthening cooperation on border management to stop the illegal movement of immigrants.