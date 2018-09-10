Iran plans to unveil new navigation system soon: Official

Iran plans to unveil a new navigation system in the near future, said the CEO of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC).

Speaking to Fars News Agency, Rahmatollah Mahabadi said that several Iranian new technology based firms (NTBFs) and academic centers are working together to unveil a new navigation system.

They plan to install the system at an airport and pinpoint its potential defects through trial and error, he added.

It will become operational within the next two months, the official said.

Iran is located in a geopolitically important region, between Europe and Asia Pacific, and has the potential to be one of the most important aviation hubs in the world.

Iran has 54 airports and 80 percent of its air traffic activities are concentrated in eight major airports.