Serbian envoy: Culture main part of Iran-Serbia ties

Culture is the most important part of relations between any two nations and Iran and Serbia are no exception, said the Serbian ambassador to Iran.

Dragan Todorovic told IRNA that culture is the 'prerequisite' for everything and "if countries correctly understand each other's cultures, they will be able to talk about politics, sports and economy much better."

Fortunately, he said, Iran and Serbia are two friendly countries with good cultural relations.

Serbia had been invited as special guest at Tehran International Book Fair and two Serbian books were recently translated into Persian, he noted.

More than one hundred Persian books have so far been translated into Serbian, Todorovic added.

The Serbian envoy further said that Iranian movies have been warmly received in Serbia while Serbian Film Festival is being held in Iran annually.

He pointed out that the Iranian film 'No Date, No Signature' received the best film award in the Serbian 'FEST' film festival.

Todorovic recalled that Iranian and Serbian culture ministers signed an agreement on producing joint movies.

Iranian cinema has exported the country's culture, Todorovic said adding that Iranian works are very popular not only in Serbia but in the whole of Europe.

Iranian people, have always sought peace and friendship, he said, adding, Iran has never been a warmonger and has not supported terrorism at all.

Unlike media propaganda, Iran has always been the target of terrorism, said the Serbian ambassador.