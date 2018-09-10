Iran FM wishes happy New Year for Jews

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wished Jews in Iran and around the world a happy New Year.

"As the sun gives way to the moon, I wish all my Jewish compatriots and Jews worldwide a very happy New Year filled with peace and harmony. Happy Rosh Hashanah," Zarif said on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Zarif’s tweet also shared photos of ceremonies held by Iran’s Jewish minority in their synagogues.

Iran's Jewish population topped 100,000 in the years before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. At present, the number of Jews has dipped to below 9,000.

Iran, a home for Jews for more than 3,000 years, has the Middle East's largest Jewish population outside Israel.

They are also represented in Parliament.