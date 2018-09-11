RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0459 GMT September 11, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 231177
Published: 0455 GMT September 10, 2018

N Korean ‘Mass Games' return with messages of reconciliation

N Korean ‘Mass Games' return with messages of reconciliation

North Korea has relaunched the "Mass Games" titled "the Glorious Country" that involves a formation of glowing drones, lasers and stadium-sized gymnastics shows to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

North Korea has relaunched the "Mass Games" titled "the Glorious Country" that involves a formation of glowing drones, lasers and stadium-sized gymnastics shows to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

 
   
KeyWords
North Korea
reconciliation
Mass Games
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0857 sec