RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0459 GMT September 11, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 231179
Published: 0459 GMT September 10, 2018

Bahrain arrests 5 children in besieged village of Diraz

Bahrain arrests 5 children in besieged village of Diraz

Bahraini forces have arrested five children during raids across the besieged village of Diraz, which is home to the spiritual leader of the country’s Shia majority, Sheikh Isa Qassim.

Troops raided the village outside the capital Manama in the early hours of Monday, arresting Hussein Muhammad Saleh, Sayed Ali al-Sayed Taha Fadl, Sayed Mortada Sayed Sadiq, Montazer Ali Mirza al-Rayes and Sayed Ahmed Sayed Musa, the Arabic-language Bahrain Mirror news website reported.

The arrests come despite the Bahraini authorities’ promises to release children detained as part of the regime crackdown on the opposition, Presstv Reported. 

Local sources have said most of the recently arrested children are under 15. They added that the Al Khalifah regime unjustifiably detained the children to exert pressure on their parents.

Diraz is the hometown of leading Shia cleric, Sheikh Isa Qassim, who was stripped of his nationality in 2016 over allegations of serving “foreign interests” and promoting “sectarianism and violence.”

The move sparked angry protests and sit-ins in Diraz. Bahraini regime forces launched a fierce crackdown on those gatherings, placed the Shia leader under house arrest and imposed a military siege on the village.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah wrote on Twitter on July 6 that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah had allowed Sheikh Isa Qassim to travel to the United Kingdom for medical care.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the kingdom in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist the tiny island in its crackdown on dissent.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries as a result of the Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown on dissent.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Bahrain
arrest
children
besieged village
Diraz
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0826 sec